How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the urge to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Tennessee Today

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)

Middle Tennessee (-3.5) Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -165

-165 Jacksonville State Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 52

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.