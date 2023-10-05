Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Loudon County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Greenback School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Kingston, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clinton High School at Lenoir City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Huntsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
