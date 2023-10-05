Montgomery County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

McGavock High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Montgomery Central High School at Marshall County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Lewisburg, TN

Lewisburg, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Kenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 14

4A - Region 7 - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Creek High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13

4A - Region 7 - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Donelson Christian Academy at Clarksville Academy