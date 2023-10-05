Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Montgomery County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
McGavock High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Montgomery Central High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Kenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Creek High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donelson Christian Academy at Clarksville Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
