Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Shelby County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
St. George's Independent School at Northpoint Christian School
- Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Southaven, MS
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wooddale High School at Briarcrest Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Eads, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
PURE Youth Athletics Alliance at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hohenwald, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Benedict at Auburndale at Ripley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ripley, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette Academy at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Millington, TN
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
