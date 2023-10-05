Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The contests in a Week 6 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Tennessee include the Vanderbilt Commodores squaring off against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Lindenwood Lions
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Hunter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UT Martin Skyhawks at Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: O'Brien Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tennessee State Tigers at Kennesaw State Owls
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Bears at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Carolina Catamounts at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida (-18.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.