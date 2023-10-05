This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Williamson County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Page High School at Hillsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentwood Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Knoxville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Independence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
  • Location: Thompsons Station, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

