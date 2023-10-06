If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Carter County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Happy Valley High School at South Greene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Greeneville, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northview Academy at Elizabethton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Elizabethton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jellico High School at Cloudland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Roan Mountain, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hancock County High School at Unaka High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Elizabethton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

