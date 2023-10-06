Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Carter County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Happy Valley High School at South Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview Academy at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jellico High School at Cloudland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Roan Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock County High School at Unaka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
