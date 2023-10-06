Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Fayette County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered here.
Fayette County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Fayette Academy at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Millington, TN
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette-Ware High School at Obion County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Troy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
