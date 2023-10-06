Want to know how to stream high school football games in Fayette County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Fayette County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Fayette Academy at Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Millington, TN

Millington, TN Conference: Class A - West Region - District 5

Class A - West Region - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette-Ware High School at Obion County Central High School