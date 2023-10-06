Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Greene County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Happy Valley High School at South Greene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Greeneville, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Johnson County High School at Chuckey-Doak High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Afton, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

