If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need here.

    • Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Red Bank High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boyd Buchanan School at Lakeway Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: White Pine, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cannon County High School at Notre Dame High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rhea County High School at Ooltewah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ooltewah, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chattanooga Preparatory School at Hixson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Hixson, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Soddy-Daisy High School at East Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chattanooga Central High School at Brainerd High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Silverdale Baptist Academy at Signal Mountain Middle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Signal Mountain, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pickett County High School at Sale Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Sale Creek, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McMinn County High School at The Howard School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Huntland School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tyner Academy at McMinn Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Englewood, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

