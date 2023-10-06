If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Red Bank High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd Buchanan School at Lakeway Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: White Pine, TN

White Pine, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cannon County High School at Notre Dame High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rhea County High School at Ooltewah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah, TN Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5

4A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Preparatory School at Hixson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Soddy-Daisy High School at East Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Central High School at Brainerd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Signal Mountain Middle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Signal Mountain, TN

Signal Mountain, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Pickett County High School at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McMinn County High School at The Howard School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5

4A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntland School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Tyner Academy at McMinn Central High School