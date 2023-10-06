Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need here.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd Buchanan School at Lakeway Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: White Pine, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cannon County High School at Notre Dame High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rhea County High School at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Preparatory School at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soddy-Daisy High School at East Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Central High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickett County High School at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McMinn County High School at The Howard School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntland School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tyner Academy at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Englewood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
