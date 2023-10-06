Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Knox County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Christian Academy of Knoxville at White Co. High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grace Christian Academy at Webb School of Knoxville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Austin-East High School at Roane County High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kingston, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brentwood Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

