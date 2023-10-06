Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Marion County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Marion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Whitwell High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
