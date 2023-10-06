Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Weakley County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered below.

    • Weakley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Trinity Christian Academy at Greenfield School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Greenfield, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Humboldt High School at Gleason School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Gleason, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dresden High School at South Fulton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: South Fulton, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

