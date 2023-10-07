The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Mercer Bears (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in a SoCon clash.

East Tennessee State ranks 25th-worst in total offense (291.8 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 77th with 380.8 yards allowed per game. With 327.8 total yards per game on offense, Mercer ranks 76th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 69th, surrendering 364.4 total yards per contest.

Below in this story, we will give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Mercer 291.8 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.8 (59th) 380.8 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.4 (89th) 177.8 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (30th) 114 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.2 (104th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Tyler Riddell has 235 passing yards for East Tennessee State, completing 47.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has 230 rushing yards on 47 carries with four touchdowns.

Zach Borisch has carried the ball 24 times for 139 yards (34.8 per game).

Xavier Gaillardetz's team-leading 142 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 15 targets) with two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 28.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tommy Winton, III has a total of 74 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 747 yards (149.4 ypg) to lead Mercer, completing 64.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 193 yards (38.6 ypg) on 43 carries with three touchdowns.

Al Wooten II's team-high 348 rushing yards have come on 50 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 34 receiving yards (6.8 per game) on five catches.

Ty James has collected 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 317 (63.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has three touchdowns.

Devron Harper has 22 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 267 yards (53.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed East Tennessee State or Mercer gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.