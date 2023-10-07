Matt Olson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.
In his last action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-1 with two RBI.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (172) this season while batting .283 with 84 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .357 with one homer.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 114 of 162 games this year (70.4%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (29%).
- He has hit a long ball in 28.4% of his games in 2023 (46 of 162), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has had an RBI in 78 games this year (48.1%), including 36 multi-RBI outings (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored in 95 games this season (58.6%), including 29 multi-run games (17.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.301
|AVG
|.266
|.405
|OBP
|.374
|.640
|SLG
|.570
|42
|XBH
|42
|28
|HR
|26
|73
|RBI
|66
|77/50
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (4-6) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.