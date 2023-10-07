When the Tennessee State Tigers match up with the Kennesaw State Owls at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Tigers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Tennessee State vs. Kennesaw State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-15.8) 39.1 Tennessee State 27, Kennesaw State 12

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Out of Tigers four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Owls games.

Tigers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kennesaw State 20.6 19.0 33.0 19.0 12.3 19.0 Tennessee State 16.0 28.8 27.0 25.0 6.5 38.0

