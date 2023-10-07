Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Lindenwood Lions square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Golden Eagles. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee Tech (-7.8) 50.4 Tennessee Tech 29, Lindenwood 21

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of five of Golden Eagles games last season hit the over.

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions put together a 5-2-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, five of Lions games went over the point total.

Golden Eagles vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lindenwood 30.8 38.8 43.5 30.5 22.3 44.3 Tennessee Tech 11 32 12 13.5 10 50.5

