The Texas Tech Red Raiders are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Baylor Bears at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-1.5) Under (59.5) Texas Tech 34, Baylor 24

Week 6 Predictions

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

The Red Raiders have posted one win against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Two Red Raiders games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Texas Tech games this season.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 50.0%.

The Bears have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Baylor is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Bears' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Baylor this year is 7.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Red Raiders vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 33.2 24.8 40 23 23 27.5 Baylor 23.2 28.4 20 26.8 36 35

