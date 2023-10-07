UCF vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of the nation's strongest running games clash when the UCF Knights (3-2) carry college football's third-ranked running game into a contest against the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), who have the No. 22 run game, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Knights are just 1-point favorites. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Kansas matchup.
UCF vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
UCF vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-1)
|64.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCF (-1.5)
|63.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UCF vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- UCF has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Kansas has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year (in one opportunity).
UCF & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Kansas
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
