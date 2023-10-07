The UT Martin Skyhawks should come out on top in their game versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-20.3) 46.5 UT Martin 33, Eastern Illinois 13

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

Out of Skyhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Skyhawks vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 21.2 17.8 22.5 20.5 20.3 16.0 UT Martin 33.6 23.4 41.3 16.0 22.0 34.5

