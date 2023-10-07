The Florida Gators (3-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

Florida has the 93rd-ranked offense this season (25 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 24th-best with only 17.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Vanderbilt ranks 84th in the FBS (371.5 total yards per game) and 108th defensively (408.8 total yards allowed per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Florida 371.5 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.6 (70th) 408.8 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.4 (15th) 97.3 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.6 (81st) 274.2 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (59th) 12 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (27th) 9 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (130th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards (208.5 per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has carried the ball 57 times for 238 yards, with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has run for 181 yards across 44 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has collected 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 443 (73.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 57 times and has seven touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has 24 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 302 yards (50.3 yards per game) this year.

London Humphreys' 12 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 299 yards (49.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,195 yards (239 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 79% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Trevor Etienne has 358 rushing yards on 60 carries with two touchdowns. He's also added 11 catches for 84 yards (16.8 per game).

Montrell Johnson has racked up 253 yards on 56 attempts, scoring three times. He's grabbed 12 passes for 80 yards (16 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Ricky Pearsall's leads his squad with 424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 38 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Caleb Douglas has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 133 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Eugene Wilson III's 12 catches are good enough for 104 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida or Vanderbilt gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.