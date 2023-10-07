Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – October 7
The Florida Gators (3-2) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt is an 18.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 52 points for this game.
Defensively, Florida has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by surrendering just 17.4 points per game. The offense ranks 93rd (25 points per game). Vanderbilt is posting 371.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (84th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 408.8 total yards per game (107th-ranked).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Florida
|-18.5
|-110
|-110
|52
|-110
|-110
|-1100
|+700
Looking to place a bet on Vanderbilt vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Vanderbilt Recent Performance
- The Commodores are playing poorly right now on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 349.3 yards per game in their past three games (-50-worst in college football), and allowing 433.3 per game (-9-worst).
- The Commodores are 107th in college football in points scored for the past three games (28.7 per game) and -118-worst in points allowed (41).
- In its past three games, Vanderbilt has thrown for 275.7 yards per game (52nd in the country), and allowed 292 in the air (-104-worst).
- The Commodores are gaining 73.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-112-worst in college football), and conceding 141.3 per game (18th-worst).
- The Commodores are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over their last three games.
- Vanderbilt's past three games have all gone over the total.
Week 6 SEC Betting Trends
- LSU vs Missouri
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- LSU vs Missouri
- Western Michigan vs Mississippi State
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats
- Vanderbilt has not covered the spread in a game yet this year in six games with a set total.
- Vanderbilt games have hit the over in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).
- Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- Vanderbilt has played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and won that game.
Bet on Vanderbilt to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Vanderbilt Stats Leaders
- AJ Swann has compiled 1,251 yards (208.5 yards per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 57 times for 238 yards (39.7 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Sedrick Alexander has piled up 44 carries and totaled 181 yards with three touchdowns.
- Will Sheppard's 443 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 32 receptions on 57 targets with seven touchdowns.
- Jayden McGowan has put together a 302-yard season so far. He's caught 24 passes on 38 targets.
- London Humphreys' 25 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
- CJ Taylor leads the team with three sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has recorded six TFL and 32 tackles.
- De'Rickey Wright has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 17 tackles and two passes defended.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.