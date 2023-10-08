Chigoziem Okonkwo will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Okonkwo has hauled in 10 passes for 71 total yards (17.8 per game) this year.

Okonkwo vs. the Colts

Okonkwo vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Indianapolis on the season.

The Colts yield 263.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Colts have given up five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 14th in NFL play.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Okonkwo has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has been targeted on 13 of his team's 109 passing attempts this season (11.9% target share).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (108th in league play), picking up 71 yards on 13 passes thrown his way.

Okonkwo, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

