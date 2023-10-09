The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Raiders favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Raiders against the Packers is a perfect opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Raiders vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in one game and have been tied after the first quarter in three games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have led one time and have been losing three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In four contests this season, the Raiders have been outscored in the second quarter in every single game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 1.5 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time in four games this year.

3rd Quarter

In four games this season, the Raiders have won the third quarter one time, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging 0.8 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

The Packers have won the third quarter in three games and have been knotted up in one game this season.

4th Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

After four games this season, the Packers have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won two times.

Raiders vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have played four games this season and have trailed after the first half in all of them.

This year, the Packers have led after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Raiders have won the second half in three games and have been outscored in the second half in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.5 points on average in the second half.

Through four games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (1-1 record in those games), lost one time (0-1), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

