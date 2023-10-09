Romeo Doubs versus the Las Vegas Raiders pass defense and Trevon Moehrig is a matchup to watch in Week 5, when the Packers meet the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

Packers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 40.4 10.1 15 61 7.31

Romeo Doubs vs. Trevon Moehrig Insights

Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense

Romeo Doubs leads his squad with 224 receiving yards on 20 receptions with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Green Bay's passing offense is 21st in the NFL with 825 passing yards (206.3 per game) and sixth with eight passing touchdowns.

On offense, the Packers are posting 25 points per contest (12th in NFL) and 280.8 yards per game (27th).

Green Bay ranks 19th in the league in pass rate, averaging 33 pass attempts per contest (132 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Packers pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 26 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (66.7% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Trevon Moehrig & the Raiders' Defense

Trevon Moehrig leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 21 tackles and three passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Las Vegas is 13th in the NFL at 811 (202.8 per game).

The Raiders are conceding 25.3 points per game, ninth-most in the league.

No player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Romeo Doubs vs. Trevon Moehrig Advanced Stats

Romeo Doubs Trevon Moehrig Rec. Targets 33 11 Def. Targets Receptions 20 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 224 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 37 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

