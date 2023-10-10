The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA rivals at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Louisiana Tech is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.

Middle Tennessee ranks 68th in total offense (395 yards per game) and 93rd in total defense (395.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Louisiana Tech is compiling 27.1 points per contest on offense this season (83rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27 points per contest (79th-ranked) on defense.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -3 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Middle Tennessee Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Blue Raiders' offense play poorly, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS in total yards (455.3 total yards per game). They rank 102nd defensively (407.7 total yards surrendered per game).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Blue Raiders, who rank -54-worst in scoring offense (21 points per game) and -93-worst in scoring defense (35.7 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

Over the last three games, Middle Tennessee has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 18th-best with 328.3 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as it has given up 292.3 passing yards per game (-99-worst) over the previous three tilts.

In terms of rushing offense, the Blue Raiders rank -40-worst with 127 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 71st by surrendering 115.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests.

The Blue Raiders are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

In Middle Tennessee's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Middle Tennessee has gone over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).

Middle Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Middle Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Blue Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has 1,571 pass yards for Middle Tennessee, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 141 rushing yards (23.5 ypg) on 69 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 45 times for 251 yards (41.8 per game), scoring one time.

Frank Peasant has carried the ball 49 times for 171 yards (28.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has hauled in 31 catches for 350 yards (58.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Justin Olson has caught 26 passes for 323 yards (53.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Holden Willis' 23 grabs have turned into 309 yards and one touchdown.

Zaylin Wood has collected two sacks to pace the team, while also picking up one TFL and five tackles.

Middle Tennessee's top-tackler, Sam Brumfield, has 24 tackles, one TFL, and two sacks this year.

Deonte Stanley has a team-high one interception to go along with seven tackles and one pass defended.

