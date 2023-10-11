The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs are all tied up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .281 with 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Riley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with one homer during his last outings.

In 114 of 161 games this year (70.8%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 56 of those games he had more than one (34.8%).

He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 61 games this season (37.9%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 86 games this year (53.4%), including multiple runs in 27 games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 80 .295 AVG .268 .364 OBP .328 .532 SLG .500 37 XBH 35 17 HR 20 44 RBI 53 89/31 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

