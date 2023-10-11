The NLDS continues Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series following the first two games. Aaron Nola is starting for the Phillies the Braves have yet to name a starter.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 307 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

Atlanta leads the majors with a .501 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank first in the majors with a .276 team batting average.

Atlanta leads MLB with 947 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the best on-base percentage (.344) in baseball this year.

The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.303 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (12-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 26, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Chicago Cubs.

He has 16 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

In 31 starts, Elder has pitched through or past the fifth inning 26 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 10/12/2023 Phillies - Away - -

