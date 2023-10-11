A pair of CUSA teams meet when the Florida International Panthers (3-3) take on the UTEP Miners (1-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 1 point. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida International vs. UTEP matchup.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-1) 44.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-1.5) 44.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Florida International vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Florida International has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 1 point or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UTEP has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.