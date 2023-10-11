On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.323 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.596) and OPS (1.012) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Acuna has had a hit in 124 of 161 games this season (77%), including multiple hits 69 times (42.9%).

Looking at the 161 games he has played this season, he's homered in 37 of them (23%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven in a run in 67 games this year (41.6%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 103 of 161 games this season, and more than once 37 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 77 .342 AVG .333 .432 OBP .401 .603 SLG .589 40 XBH 40 20 HR 21 52 RBI 54 44/48 K/BB 40/32 36 SB 37

Phillies Pitching Rankings