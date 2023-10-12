Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you live in Lincoln County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Franklin Christian Academy at Riverside Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Nashville Christian School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 6:44 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cookeville High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cookeville High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.