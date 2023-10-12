If you live in Lincoln County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Franklin Christian Academy at Riverside Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nashville Christian School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 6:44 PM CT on October 13

6:44 PM CT on October 13 Location: Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cookeville High School at Lincoln County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13

6:45 PM CT on October 13 Location: Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

