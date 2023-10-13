Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cocke County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Cocke County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Cocke County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Tennessee High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cloudland High School at Cosby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cosby, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
