The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) host a Pac-12 showdown against the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Folsom Field.

With 34.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS, Colorado has had to lean on their 41st-ranked offense (33 points per contest) to keep them in games. Stanford has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 16th-worst in points per game (19.2) this season and 11th-worst in points surrendered per game (34.6).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN.

Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Colorado vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Colorado Stanford 415.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.6 (121st) 465.5 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.2 (81st) 78.7 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (74th) 337.2 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.8 (104th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (128th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has compiled 2,020 yards (336.7 ypg) on 186-of-256 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 217 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 193 yards (32.2 per game) and three touchdowns via the pass.

Anthony Hankerson has carried the ball 48 times for 214 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's team-leading 507 yards as a receiver have come on 43 catches (out of 59 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 376 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Michael Harrison has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 26 grabs for 215 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels leads Stanford with 561 yards on 48-of-80 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 60 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 28 carries.

The team's top rusher, Casey Filkins, has carried the ball 31 times for 197 yards (39.4 per game) with one touchdown.

E.J. Smith has collected 160 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek's 227 receiving yards (45.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 catches on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor has caught 15 passes and compiled 207 receiving yards (41.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Mudia Reuben's 10 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 148 yards (29.6 ypg).

