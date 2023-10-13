Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grundy County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Grundy County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Grundy County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Grundy County High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Watertown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.