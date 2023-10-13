The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) hit the road for an AAC battle against the Memphis Tigers (4-1) on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Tulane sports the 67th-ranked offense this season (29.8 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 22nd-best with only 17.4 points allowed per game. Memphis is posting 439.0 total yards per game on offense this season (35th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 362.8 total yards per contest (63rd-ranked).

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Memphis Tulane 439.0 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.6 (106th) 362.8 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.8 (14th) 162.0 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.0 (62nd) 277.0 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.6 (71st) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (16th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 1,376 yards on 120-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 132 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson's team-high 455 rushing yards have come on 77 carries, with six touchdowns. He also leads the team with 233 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has taken 31 carries and totaled 147 yards with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has totaled 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 399 (79.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 19 passes and compiled 249 receiving yards (49.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has 668 pass yards for Tulane, completing 75.4% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 112 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 368 yards on 72 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Ashaad Clayton has piled up 116 yards on 28 attempts.

Lawrence Keys III's 399 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has collected 20 catches and four touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 259 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chris Brazzell II's 13 grabs have yielded 179 yards and two touchdowns.

