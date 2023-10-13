Memphis vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 13
The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) bring the No.20 scoring defense in the nation into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (4-1), who have the No. 18 scoring offense, on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Green Wave are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Memphis matchup.
Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-3.5)
|56.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-3.5)
|56.5
|-176
|+146
Memphis vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered once in four chances against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Tulane has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
