Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Morgan County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sunbright School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
