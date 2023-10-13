Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Rutherford County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Middle Tennessee Christian School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Seymour, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope John Paul II Preparatory School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackman High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siegel High School at Beech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.