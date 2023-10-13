High school football competition in Wilson County, Tennessee is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Lincoln County
  • Williamson County

    • Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Grundy County High School at Watertown High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Watertown, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gallatin High School at Wilson Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lebanon, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glencliff High School at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Mount Juliet, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alvin C. York Institute at Friendship Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lebanon, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

