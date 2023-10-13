High school football competition in Wilson County, Tennessee is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Grundy County High School at Watertown High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13

6:50 PM CT on October 13 Location: Watertown, TN

Watertown, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Gallatin High School at Wilson Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencliff High School at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvin C. York Institute at Friendship Christian School