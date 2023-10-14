Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every Patriot League team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
  • Last Game: W 55-27 vs Bucknell

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Lafayette

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 33rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd
  • Last Game: W 12-9 vs Princeton

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

3. Fordham

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
  • Last Game: W 38-35 vs Lehigh

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

4. Colgate

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
  • Last Game: W 35-25 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Dartmouth
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th
  • Last Game: L 42-39 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Lehigh
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lehigh

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd
  • Last Game: L 38-35 vs Fordham

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Georgetown
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Bucknell

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Overall Rank: 107th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
  • Last Game: L 55-27 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Cornell
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

