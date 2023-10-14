According to our computer projection model, the Tennessee State Tigers will take down the Norfolk State Spartans when the two teams play at Hale Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-0.8) 44.7 Tennessee State 23, Norfolk State 22

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

One Tigers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans covered just twice in 11 games against the spread last year.

A total of seven of Spartans games last season went over the point total.

Tigers vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 18.2 27.0 27.0 25.0 13.3 32.0 Norfolk State 22.2 27.8 25.0 30.5 20.3 26.0

