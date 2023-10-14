The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

South Carolina State ranks 74th in total offense (334.2 yards per game) and 42nd in total defense (324.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Tennessee Tech ranks 23rd-worst in total yards per game (289.2), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 40th in the FCS with 323.2 total yards allowed per contest.

Tennessee Tech vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Tennessee Tech vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech South Carolina State 289.2 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.2 (89th) 323.2 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (32nd) 119.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (21st) 170 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.2 (110th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has put up 424 passing yards, or 84.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.8% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Justin Pegues, has carried the ball 46 times for 232 yards (46.4 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 100 receiving yards (20 per game) on 12 catches.

Marcus Knight has run for 170 yards across 38 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Brad Clark's 266 receiving yards (53.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 catches on 25 targets.

Jalal Dean has put up a 119-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on five targets.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has recorded 606 yards (121.2 ypg) on 40-of-72 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 16 carries.

Jawarn Howell has 248 rushing yards on 44 carries.

This season, Kacy Fields has carried the ball 42 times for 178 yards (35.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Justin Smith-Brown's leads his squad with 168 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of five targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 28 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jordan Smith has racked up eight catches for 98 yards, an average of 19.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

