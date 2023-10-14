Our computer model predicts the Tennessee Volunteers will beat the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Neyland Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (54.5) Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27

Week 7 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Volunteers are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Tennessee are 3-1 against the spread.

Tennessee has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

Tennessee games average 58.0 total points per game this season, 3.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies' ATS record is 4-2-0 this year.

Aggies games have hit the over in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The average point total for the Texas A&M this year is 3.8 points less than this game's over/under.

Volunteers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 36.2 17.8 38.7 15.7 16.0 29.0 Texas A&M 35.5 19.8 36.5 12.3 33.0 48.0

