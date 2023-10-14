The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) take college football's seventh-ranked running game into a clash with the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2), who have the No. 9 run defense in the country, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-3.5) 55.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tennessee (-3.5) 55.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Volunteers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • Texas A&M has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

