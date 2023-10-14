The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) and the 23rd-ranked scoring defense will host the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) and the 25th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Aggies are 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 for this game.

Tennessee has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (21st-best with 36.2 points per game) and scoring defense (23rd-best with 17.8 points allowed per game) this season. Texas A&M's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 25th-best in the FBS with 35.5 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 19.8 points per game, which ranks 36th.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Neyland Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -3 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Tennessee Recent Performance

The Volunteers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 458.7 total yards per game over that stretch (sixth-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, ceding 333.7 total yards per game (55th).

Over the Volunteers' last three games, they rank 51st in scoring offense (34 points per game) and 64th in scoring defense (21 points per game surrendered).

Over Tennessee's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 99th in passing offense (245 passing yards per game) and 102nd in passing defense (199.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Volunteers have posted 213.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (38th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 134.3 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (103rd-ranked).

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

In Tennessee's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Tennessee is 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Tennessee has a 1-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Volunteers a 60.8% chance to win.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 1,164 yards (232.8 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 63.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 139 rushing yards on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 435 yards on 61 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 317 yards (63.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-leading 276 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 35 targets).

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 230 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bru McCoy has compiled 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 43.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

James Pearce Jr. paces the team with five sacks, and also has five TFL and nine tackles.

Aaron Beasley, Tennessee's leading tackler, has 32 tackles, eight TFL, and two sacks this year.

Kamal Hadden has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 14 tackles and two passes defended.

