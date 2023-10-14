The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (40.7 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (13 points allowed per game). Vanderbilt has sputtering defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 421.1 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 367 total yards per contest (85th-ranked).

Find out how to watch this matchup on CBS in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Georgia 367 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503 (8th) 421.1 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.8 (16th) 92.6 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.5 (70th) 274.4 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.5 (5th) 13 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 1,251 yards (178.7 per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith is his team's leading rusher with 59 carries for 246 yards, or 35.1 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Sedrick Alexander has collected 208 yards (on 52 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard leads his squad with 550 receiving yards on 35 catches with eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has 26 receptions (on 40 targets) for a total of 307 yards (43.9 yards per game) this year.

London Humphreys has racked up 299 reciving yards (42.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 1,891 yards (315.2 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 314 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 31 times for 143 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 544 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 49 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 325 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rara Thomas has a total of 230 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Vanderbilt gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.