Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) in SEC action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are currently heavy, 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-31.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-31.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this year in seven games with a spread.
- Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.
Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
