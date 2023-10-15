Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 6?
Will Chigoziem Okonkwo get into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 6 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)
- Okonkwo has put up 104 yards (on 15 catches). He's been targeted 22 times, and is averaging 20.8 yards per game.
- Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this year in five games.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|4
|35
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|3
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|9
|5
|33
|0
