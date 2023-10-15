Titans vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Titans (2-3) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Before the Ravens square off against the Titans, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Titans vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|4.5
|42
|-225
|+180
Titans vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans and their opponents have scored more than 42 combined points once this season.
- Tennessee has a 42.0-point average over/under in their outings this season, the same as this game's total.
- The Titans are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Titans have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
- Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.
Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore's matchups this year have an average point total of 42.0, equal to this game's over/under.
- The Ravens have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Ravens have been moneyline favorites four times this year. They've gone 2-2.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Baltimore has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
Ravens vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|21.8
|17
|15.0
|4
|42.0
|1
|5
|Titans
|17.6
|24
|18.6
|10
|42.0
|1
|5
Titans vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends
Titans
- In its past three games, Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- None of the Titans' past three contests have gone over the total.
- The Ravens have totaled 34 more points than their opponents this season (6.8 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by five total points (1.0 per game).
Ravens
- Baltimore has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.
- Baltimore has not hit the over in its past three games.
- The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 34 points this season (6.8 per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by just five points on the year (1.0 per game).
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.0
|43.5
|41.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.4
|23.0
|22.0
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.0
|43.8
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|26.5
|22.0
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
