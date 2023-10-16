Monday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:07 PM ET (on October 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Phillies, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phillies Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Phillies have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have won 66, or 61.1%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Philadelphia has won 25 of its 41 games, or 61%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 45, or 50%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Arizona has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 4 Marlins W 7-1 Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett October 7 @ Braves W 3-0 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 9 @ Braves L 5-4 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried October 11 Braves W 10-2 Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks - Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks - Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule